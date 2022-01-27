Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13. Camtek has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Camtek by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

