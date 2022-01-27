Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Cut by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.0% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $126.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,252. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

