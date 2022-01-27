Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.733 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$150.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

