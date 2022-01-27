Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,993,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 344,300 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $92,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.41. 96,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,716. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

