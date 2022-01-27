Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$0.28 on Thursday, reaching C$93.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,454. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
