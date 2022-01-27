Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 18th

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

CFFN opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

