Carebit (CARE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 147.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $28,428.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carebit has traded 118.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carebit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Buying and Selling Carebit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.