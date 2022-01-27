Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CYJBF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. Cargotec has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $60.33.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

