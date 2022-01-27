CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock worth $18,019,842. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 30.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1,202.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 225,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

