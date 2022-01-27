Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in January

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.42. 24,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $143.55 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.44 and a 200-day moving average of $205.03.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

CZMWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.