Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.62. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 59,949 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $973,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

