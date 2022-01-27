Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.62. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 59,949 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
