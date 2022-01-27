Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,384,000 after acquiring an additional 326,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $563.21. 12,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

