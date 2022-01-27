Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Stryker by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.20. 16,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,185. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.24 and a 200 day moving average of $264.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.