C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $237.63

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.63 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 220.80 ($2.98). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 226.80 ($3.06), with a volume of 711,277 shares trading hands.

CCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.94) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.91) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The company has a market cap of £891.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.