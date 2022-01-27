C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Shares Down 3.9%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.98. 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.