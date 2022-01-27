Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.
CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
About Celestica
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
