Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 1,034,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,661. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

