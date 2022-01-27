Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.48 and traded as high as C$18.89. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 9,179,755 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.48. The stock has a market cap of C$37.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

