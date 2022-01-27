Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $833.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

