CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.97

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 1821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Get CEVA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $776.06 million, a P/E ratio of -269.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in CEVA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CEVA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CEVA by 68.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.