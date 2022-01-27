ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 7.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.60. 308,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,035,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

