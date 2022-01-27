Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Raised to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CKPT stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $210.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

