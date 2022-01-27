Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

