Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,056,262. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

