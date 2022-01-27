Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $481.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.