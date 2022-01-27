China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a growth of 1,442.7% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:CHNR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,508. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.