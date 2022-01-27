China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

CRHKY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

