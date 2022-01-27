Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys 1,332 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 401,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

