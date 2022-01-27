Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $579,000 in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

