Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shutterstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 90.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 94,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3,317.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.