Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,652 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NICE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NICE by 89.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,341 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.08.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $239.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.54 and a 200-day moving average of $282.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

