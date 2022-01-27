Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 302,162 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302,162 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. raised their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.