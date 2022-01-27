Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 4.8% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,102 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

