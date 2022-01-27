Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 405,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 57,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,273,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,812,000 after acquiring an additional 256,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in PayPal by 1,882.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 547,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,485,000 after acquiring an additional 520,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.