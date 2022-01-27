Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday.

CHRRF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

