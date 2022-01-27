Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.30 at National Bankshares

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

CHR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.40 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

TSE:CHR remained flat at $C$3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 362,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,004. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$611.12 million and a P/E ratio of -25.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.94.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

