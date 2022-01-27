Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.2323 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

