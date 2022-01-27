Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $181.50

Shares of Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $181.50 and last traded at $185.74, with a volume of 33 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.66.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.