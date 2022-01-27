Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Up 9.8%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.60 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.57). 18,284,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 2,084,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.52).

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

Circassia Group Company Profile (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

