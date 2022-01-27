Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.