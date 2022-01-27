Citigroup Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $160.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,785 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.