Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Luminar Technologies worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 94,586 shares of company stock worth $1,347,591. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.