Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 600.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81,859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 391.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE:SNP opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.