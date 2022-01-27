Citigroup Inc. Buys 135,811 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,811 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

