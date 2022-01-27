Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,443 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $113.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

