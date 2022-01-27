Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after buying an additional 233,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $128,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTRG opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

