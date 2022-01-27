Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,797 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,815,000 after purchasing an additional 143,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $124.31 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

