Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLVT. Barclays decreased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,288,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

