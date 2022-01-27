Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGEAF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CGEAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 410. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.58. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

