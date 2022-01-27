Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Position in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $5,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $6,021,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $2,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

